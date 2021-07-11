Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal with 20 Slams

What more could he do?

Not much anyone can against Djokovic, it seems.

He has collected eight of the past 12 major trophies — all since turning 30, the most by a man past that age.

And for all of the questions in recent years about when the younger generation would step forward and stop the progress of the Big Three, turns out Djokovic is singlehandedly holding off the kids.

In this year’s three major finals, he beat a trio of 20-somethings who are ranked in the top 10 and seeking a first Grand Slam title: 25-year-old Daniil Medvedev on the hard courts of the Australian Open, 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas on the red clay of the French Open and now Berrettini on the grass.

Djokovic’s returns are as good as anyone’s ever. His two-handed backhand is such a threat. His ability to anticipate shots from the other side of the net and track them down frustrates foes. A consummate baseline wizard, he can play at the net, too. Against Berrettini, Djokovic won 34 of the 48 points when he went forward, including going 7 for 9 when he serve-and-volleyed.

For all of that, though, maybe what sets him apart above all is a quality that is not tracked by stats.