Djokovic's temper flares up in bronze medal match loss

Djokovic received a verbal warning for the net-post incident, but Carreño Busta appeared to question the chair umpire as to why it wasn’t a point penalty since it was the second instance of racket abuse. The umpire, however, hadn't warned Djokovic for the first incident.

Djokovic, who also lost with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals on Friday, has played a total of 16 sets over seven matches in four days.

He was due back on court later Saturday for one final match in Tokyo. He and Stojanovic were scheduled to face the Australian duo of Ash Barty and John Peers for the bronze medal in mixed doubles. But Djokovic withdrew from that match citing a left shoulder injury — handing the bronze medal to Australia.

As it’s been virtually all week at the Ariake Tennis Park, heat was a major factor, with the temperature soaring to 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) and stifling humidity making it feel like 100 degrees F (38 degrees C).

Both Djokovic and Carreño Busta put ice bags on their necks during changeovers. Djokovic also grabbed a rubber tube blowing cool air and stuck it up his shirt.

Also later, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the women’s singles gold medal match.