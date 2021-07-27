Doing It For The A: Alaska's first Olympic swimmer wins gold

Jacoby is one of those who benefitted from the Olympics being pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, though it didn't always seem that way. Her local pool closed as COVID-19 spread around the world, forcing her train at a pool about 2 1/2 hours away in the state's biggest city, Anchorage.

She had qualified to swim at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2020, though she didn't have much shot of making the team.

In fact, her family had already made plans to visit Tokyo as spectators, planning to soak up the atmosphere and give Jacoby an idea of what she'd be chasing in 2024.

Of course, the pandemic changed everything. Jacoby kept training and knocking off time at a dizzying rate, greatly improving her chances by the time the trials were finally held last month. She qualified in the 100 breast, claiming the second spot on the team behind King.

“I definitely knew she was a threat and saw a lot of myself in her,” King said.

Jacoby believed she had a shot at a medal in Tokyo, but she never thought it would be gold. King was still considered the swimmer to beat, and South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker posted the fastest qualifying time in the semifinals.