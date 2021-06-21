Donaldson bids to lead N. Ireland's biggest unionist party

“If elected, I will ensure that the government doesn’t just listen, but recognizes the need to take decisive action to deal quickly with the protocol," he added.

He said a failure to act will "undoubtedly have consequences for the stability of our political institutions and the prosperity of our economy.”

The British government retains an array of powers affecting Northern Ireland, but the Belfast assembly can make laws in areas including agriculture, education and health. The power-sharing relationship has often been strained, and Britain’s economic split from the EU at the end of 2020 has further shaken the political balance in Northern Ireland.

Poots, a social and religious conservative, was elected on May 14, formally ratified as leader on May 27 and resigned 21 days later.

He broke with tradition by deciding not to serve as first minister of Northern Ireland, instead appointing Paul Givan to the post. During the last campaign, Donaldson indicated he would quit his seat in the House of Commons and return to the Belfast Assembly to take up the post of first minister.

The DUP, which is rooted in the fundamentalist Free Presbyterian Church, opposed Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord. It later became reconciled to it and has shared power with the Irish Republican Army-linked Sinn Fein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0