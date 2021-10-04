Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called snap elections after the EU failed to agree to finally start the talks.

“Europe has not delivered what it has promised. A huge injustice has been done to us,” Zaev said. “I am disappointed and outraged.”

In the end, Zaev was re-elected and the membership bid continued. But that was not the end of the story.

Barely had the name row with Greece been resolved than the government of Bulgaria suddenly insisted that North Macedonia must recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and stamp out what it claims is anti-Bulgarian rhetoric.

No sign has surfaced ahead of Wednesday’s summit that this deadlock might be broken, and the situation is affecting both North Macedonia and Albania. Questions remain over the future of the two EU hopefuls, and what impact any new rejection might have.

A draft summit statement seen by The Associated Press, says that “the EU reconfirms its commitment to the enlargement process.” The leaders promise to “further intensify our joint engagement” with the Balkans. Membership, though, is based on the bloc’s “capacity to integrate new members.”

The draft could change, but for now it contains no specific reference to North Macedonia or Albania.