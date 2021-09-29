Draghi credits vaccines for Italy's economic recovery

The growth trend appears set to continue, with 4.2% increase in GDP expected in 2022.

“There is trust in Italy, among Italians and from the rest of the world toward Italy. That is the other important news,’’ Draghi said. Any new measures taken by the government must “contribute to a growth that is equitable and sustainable and durable,” he said.

Public debt is projected to drop to 153.5% of GDP this year, from 155.6% last year, which Draghi said was the “first quantitative confirmation” of what central bankers have long contended: that growth is the principal way to attack high public debt.

Draghi called “offensive” repeated questions about whether he would consider replacing Sergio Mattarella as Italian president when Mattarella’s term expires next year.

“It is parliament who decides the life, horizons and effectiveness of this government,’’ he said. “This government was created to respond to problems specific to a period, and it is doing its job."

He also made clear that the government, with a legislative mandate into 2023, would not hang on to power beyond its usefulness.

