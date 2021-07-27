Dressel qualifies 2nd-quickest in 100 free at Tokyo Games

Dressel is a possibility to swim in the relay final on Wednesday.

He gave his gold medal from the 4x100 free relay to teammate Brooks Curry, who helped the U.S. secure a spot by swimming in the preliminaries. Dressel tossed the medal to Curry in the stands during the team's victory lap around the deck.

“I had the easiest job last night out of everyone here. I got to watch it on TV,” Dressel said, "so I felt like he deserved that a little more than me.”

Curry would ultimately have received a gold medal of his own, but prelim swimmers don't participate in the medal ceremony. The American coaches present those medals during a team meeting later in the week.

Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook and Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands tied for the top time in the men's 200 breaststroke in 2:07.37. Kamminga was the silver medalist in the 100 breast. Nic Fink of the U.S. qualified fourth.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk advanced to the final of the men's 800 free. He had the fastest time of 7:41.28, an Olympic record.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany and Bobby Fink of the U.S. also advanced.