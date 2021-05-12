Dua Lipa wins big at Brits, urges health worker pay raise

It was the largest audience for a live music event in the U.K. since March 2020, when pandemic restrictions were first introduced.

The event is part of the government’s Events Research Program, which has recently seen crowds return to soccer matches, an outdoor concert and a nightclub.

Attendees were not socially distanced or wearing face masks, but had to provide a negative coronavirus test ahead of the show.

“It’s the first event we’ve been to since the pandemic, there’s a great buzz,” said police nurse Brian George, who brought his 18-year-old daughter to the ceremony.

“I’m hoping that with a few more events like this it’ll be like, by the autumn, let’s open up everything again,” he said. “That would be fantastic.”

Those who attended also will be tested and monitored after the event as part of the research.

Britain has recorded more than 127,500 coronavirus deaths, but deaths have dropped to single digits after a lockdown at the start of 2021 and the rapid vaccination rollout.