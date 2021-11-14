Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19

DUBAI, united Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai's biennial Air Show opened Sunday to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus, but on the mend.

Boeing and Airbus have traditionally been the stars of the aviation trade show, competing for multibillion-dollar Gulf-based airline purchases and hammering out final details minutes before back-to-back press conferences. This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be much more muted than in past years due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the global supply chain that have affected plane manufacturers.

Dubai went into a brief lockdown last year, but has since swung open its doors to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers as it tries to lure back leisure and business spending and draw visitors to its multibillion-dollar EXPO 2020 World's Fair site. The air show in Dubai is one of the first major aviation trade shows to take place since the start of the pandemic.

The tarmac outside the exhibition hall showcased the latest innovations in commercial aviation as well as the global arms trade, and the continued push by companies to sell their hardware.