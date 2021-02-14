Dubai airport sees passenger traffic drop 70% amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport saw the coronavirus pandemic push passenger traffic down by an unprecedented 70% in 2020 compared to the previous year, its CEO announced Monday, even as the airport held onto its prized title as the world’s busiest for international travel.

While the key east-west transit point started to see an uptick in traffic after long-haul carrier Emirates resumed its routes last summer, the airport’s 2020 passenger load of 25.9 million is still a trickle compared to 2019. Airlines slashed their schedules and flights declined by more than 50% with less than 80% of seats filled.

“In the past year, we have witnessed the most difficult circumstances the travel industry has ever faced,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, adding that the 2020 figures “are reflective of that testing environment, but also come with an element of hope and confidence.”