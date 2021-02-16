Dubai princess claims she is being held 'hostage' in secret video recordings

Jauhiainen managed to get a phone to Latifa and since then the princess has recorded many video messages "describing her captivity in a villa converted into a jail with its windows barred shut," according to a BBC press release.

"BBC Panorama has independently verified the details of where Latifa was being held hostage. She was guarded by around 30 police, working on rotation, both inside and outside the villa. The location is just metres from the beach. It is not known if she is still there," the press release says.

In another video to be shown in the documentary Latifa says: "I have been here ever since, for more than a year in solitary confinement. No access to medical help, no trial, no charge, nothing ... Every day I am worried about my safety and the police threaten me that I will never see the sun again. I am not safe here."

Jauhiainen tells the documentary she is greatly concerned for her friend: "She is so pale, she hasn't seen sunlight for months. She can basically move just from her room to the kitchen and back."