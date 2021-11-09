Dubai's Union Properties boss dismissed as board chairman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties was dismissed from the company's board on Tuesday, a day after the firm disclosed that a top prosecutor in the United Arab Emirates had called for his detention amid an investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing.

Khalifa Hassan al-Hammadi, who had served as chairman of the board of directors of Union Properties, and three other board members were dismissed, leaving in place just three of the company's seven board members.

The company, one of the biggest real estate developers in the emirate, is known for building Dubai Motor City.

The decision was announced in a disclosure on the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange website. It comes after a late Monday night disclosure on the same site of an Arabic letter from the public prosecutor for public funds ordering the detention of al-Hammadi pending investigation. The letter added that the case remains under investigation.

Trading on the company's stock was suspended Monday “until resolutions are disclosed,” according to a brief statement on the stock exchange's website.