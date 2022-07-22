 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday

  • Updated
  • 0

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a photo of their son Prince George on the eve of his ninth birthday.

The photo shows the young prince smiling on holiday and was taken by his mother, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown herself to be an avid photographer over the years, regularly taking photographs of her young family celebrating important milestones.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday

This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 21 shows Britain's Prince George.

Earlier this year, Kate and William shared a photo of their youngest son Prince Louis laughing on a beach in Norfolk taken by Kate, to celebrate Louis's fourth birthday on April 23.

Prince George is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.

People are also reading…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general. He cited hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments. He said Sunday that “more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state.” He also says some "links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders.’’ Earlier Sunday, Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in the strategic city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News