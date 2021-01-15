Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.

If Rutte’s center-right, four-party coalition quits, it will come just under a month before parliament was due to break up ahead of a March 17 general election. Rutte’s government would remain in power in a caretaker capacity until a new coalition is formed after the election.

The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. In Estonia, the government resigned over a corruption scandal, while Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s administration is at risk of collapse after a small coalition party withdrew its support.

Rutte said earlier this week that his government would be able to keep taking tough policy decisions in the battle against the coronavirus even if it is in caretaker mode. The country already is in a tough lockdown until at least Feb. 9 and the government is considering imposing a curfew for the first time since the pandemic began amid fears about new, more contagious variants of the virus.