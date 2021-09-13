 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement
0 comments
AP

Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam ruled Monday that Uber drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers' collective labor agreement — meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling.

The Amsterdam civil court said in a statement that three judges ruled that the legal relationship between Uber and its drivers “conforms to all the characteristics of an employment contract.”

The Dutch workers' organization that brought the case called the decision a major victory for Uber drivers.

“This verdict shows what we have been saying for years: Uber is an employer and the drivers are employees, so Uber has to abide by the taxi traffic collective labor agreement,” Zakaria Boufangacha, vice-chair of the Federation of Dutch Unions, said in a statement.

Uber, which has 4,000 drivers in Amsterdam, decried the ruling as a blow to the gig economy model.

"We are disappointed with this decision because we know that the overwhelming majority of drivers wish to remain independent," said Maurits Schönfeld, Uber’s General Manager Northern Europe.

He added that drivers "don’t want to give up their freedom to choose if, when and where to work. In the interest of drivers, we will therefore appeal the court’s decision, whilst also continuing to improve platform work in the Netherlands.”

The court ordered Uber to pay the FNV 50,000 euros ($59,000) in damages for not adhering to the collective labor agreement.

FNV said the ruling means Uber drivers are entitled to more pay and have more rights if they are ill or have their employment terminated.

The Dutch court decision follows a similar ruling by Britain's High Court in February that said Uber drivers are “workers” and not self-employed.

———

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

+11
Japan extends virus emergency until end of September
World

Japan extends virus emergency until end of September

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced an extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September, saying healthcare systems remain under severe strain, and that the continuing challenges of fighting the virus had led to his decision not to seek another term.

+14
China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit
World

China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

  • Updated

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Sunday that China has agreed to provide the Southeast Asian nation with grant aid of 1.75 billion yuan ($272 million), announcing the assistance during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News