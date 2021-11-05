Dutch court upholds part of Russian appeal in Yukos case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday upheld part of a Russian appeal against a $50 billion arbitration award to former shareholders of bankrupted oil giant Yukos and quashed a lower court's decision to uphold the award.

The decision extends the years-long legal battle between Russia and former Yukos shareholders over what is thought to be the world’s biggest arbitral award.

The highest Dutch court ruled that a lower appeal court in The Hague wrongly dismissed, on procedural grounds, Russia’s claim that “shareholders committed fraud in the arbitral proceedings.”

“Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court’s final judgement as well as the court’s preceding judgement,” the court said in a statement.

The Supreme Court referred the case to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for judges there rule to on that issue. The judgment rejected other grounds of appeal put forward by Russia.

In April, an independent adviser to the Supreme Court had recommended that its judges reject Russia’s appeal.