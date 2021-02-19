 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice
0 comments
AP

Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice

Netherlands' Sven Kramer catches his breath after competing during the men's 5,000 meters race of the World Cup Speedskating at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

 Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch finance minister was on thin ice Friday for taking to a speed skating oval with one of the Netherlands' greatest Olympians.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra faced criticism Friday for breaching the country's tough coronavirus lockdown after posting a photo of himself on Twitter skating alongside Sven Kramer, the winner of four Winter Olympics gold medals in speed skating.

“Sport is incredibly nice and also healthy,” Hoekstra tweeted.

It is also currently banned at indoor venues such as the Thialf oval where Hoekstra skated.

“Indoor sports venues are shut, so this was not allowed,” Minister for Medical Care and Sport Tamara van Ark told reporters in The Hague.

Hoekstra quickly admitted he'd made a mistake.

“I should have kept my sneakers on and not donned my skates,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cloning expands black-footed ferret numbers by one

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
World

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

+2
France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks
World

France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday unveiled a plan to better arm public facilities and private companies against cybercriminals following ransomware attacks at two hospitals this month and an upsurge of similar cyber assaults in France.

+3
In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
World

In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.

+11
Italy's Draghi easily wins Senate backing for unity gov't
World

Italy's Draghi easily wins Senate backing for unity gov't

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi easily won a confidence vote in Parliament’s upper chamber Wednesday night after vowing to do whatever it takes to lead Italy out of the coronavirus pandemic and rebuild its economy into a more sustainable and equitable one for future generations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Exploding meteor is caught on doorbell camera streaking across the sky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News