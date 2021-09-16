 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations
0 comments
AP

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

FILE - In this Friday, May 28, 2021 file photo, caretaker Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag answers questions from the media in The Hague, Netherlands. Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned Thursday Sept. 16, 2021, after a majority of lawmakers in the lower house of the Dutch parliament supported a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover.

 Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, resigned Thursday after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

In a parliamentary debate Wednesday night, Kaag acknowledged that the government's slow or muddled response to warnings about the situation in Afghanistan meant some local staff and people who had worked as translators for Dutch troops in the country had not been evacuated.

After the motion was passed Thursday, Kaag immediately said she would tender her resignation, saying that parliament had decided “that the Cabinet has acted irresponsibly.”

"I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the minister with ultimate responsibility,” she added.

Don Ceder, a member of the faith-based Christian Union, said in a statement earlier Thursday that the party supported the motion against Kaag and a similar one against Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld — a move that secured majority backing for the censures.

Ceder said the government “failed to show decisiveness, to show compassion, to pick up on signals and ultimately to take responsibility for people for whom we bear responsibility.”

Kaag was a minister in a caretaker Dutch government that is in power amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition following a general election in March.

Kaag, who leads the centrist D66 party, has been closely involved in those talks along with caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy won the most seats in the election.

It was not immediately clear what effect her resignation would have on those negotiations. Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that Kaag said she would remain D66 leader and continue in the coalition talks.

In her resignation speech, she said D66 ministers would remain in the caretaker government.

Kaag's resignation came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demoted Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as part of a Cabinet shake-up. Raab had faced criticism for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

+14
China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit
World

China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

  • Updated

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Sunday that China has agreed to provide the Southeast Asian nation with grant aid of 1.75 billion yuan ($272 million), announcing the assistance during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan
World

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet.

+5
Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders
World

Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders

  • Updated

LOD, Israel (AP) — An Israeli defense contractor on Monday unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot it says can patrol battle zones, track infiltrators and open fire. The unmanned vehicle is the latest addition to the world of drone technology, which is rapidly reshaping the modern battlefield.

World

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News