Dutch government tightens COVID-19 measures again

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Faced with sharply rising coronavirus cases, the caretaker prime minister of the Netherlands said Tuesday that the Dutch government is reinstituting an order to wear face masks in public places like stores and libraries and mandating an extension for the use of COVID-19 passes.

COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in the Netherlands for weeks. The country’s public health institute reported Tuesday that confirmed infections rose 39% compared to the week before and hospital admissions were up 31%. The upward trend began soon after the government ended most remaining lockdown restrictions in late September.

“It won't surprise anybody that we again have a tough message this evening,” Prime Minister Rutte said during a nationally televised press conference. “Tough because we unfortunately have to ask more of people now that the infection numbers and hospital numbers are rising quickly.”

Rutte also urged people to socially distance, work from home at least half the time, and to avoid travel to busy places and during the morning and evening rush hours.