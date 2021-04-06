Dutch lawmakers set to resume stalled coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch lawmakers appointed a veteran negotiator Tuesday to kickstart stalled talks to form the country's next ruling coalition following last month's general election and a subsequent motion of censure against the leader of the winning party — caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

His conservative party, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, won the largest number of seats in the election, putting Rutte in line to lead talks to form what would be his fourth ruling coalition.

But his position was dramatically undermined last week by revelations that he had discussed the future of a critical Christian Democrat lawyer in preliminary coalition talks. Rutte earlier had denied discussing the lawmaker, Peter Omtzigt, who frequently had posed tricky questions in parliament about Rutte's government policies.

Rutte told a marathon debate last week that he did not remember the discussions and denied lying.

Rutte, 54, has been in power for more than a decade, but now appears to be a major stumbling block to the formation of a new coalition. The leader of the Christian Union party that is a junior partner in Rutte's outgoing four-party coalition said over the weekend that he would not join a new Rutte-led government.