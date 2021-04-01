Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate

“I am not standing here lying. I am telling the truth,” Rutte said.

His position appeared to further weaken when he conceded that he had been told 90 minutes before other party leaders about the content of the notes published Thursday, but refused to reveal his source.

The debate around Rutte’s leadership comes as the Netherlands is battling rising coronavirus infections despite a months-long lockdown. Rutte's popularity soared last year as he was seen as a steady hand steering the Netherlands through the coronavirus crisis, but ebbed as the March election approached.

Opposition lawmaker Geert Wilders demanded Rutte step down immediately and called for a motion of no confidence.

“Don't you realize that your time is up?” Wilders said.

Omtzigt was not present for the debate between party leaders. He is taking time off, after complaining of exhaustion.

Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in the election, said she had seen a “pattern of forgetfulness, amnesia” from Rutte over his more than a decade in office.

“How can you, in the greatest crisis that we face in the Netherlands, restore the trust that has again been damaged?” Kaag asked.

Rutte said later that he hoped the debate would “get the (coalition) formation process back on the rails because it's a mess, and the Netherlands doesn't need that.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0