Dutch PM Rutte's conservatives see 4th straight election win

Baudet, arriving at parliament for a meeting of party leaders, told reporters he “was actually hoping for more” seats in the election.

It was something of a political resurrection for the party that imploded late last year amid reports of anti-Semitic text messages among its youth wing.

Despite the gains for Baudet, the far-right populist bloc in the Netherlands is unlikely to take part in any new coalition. Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, whose Party for Freedom lost three seats and is now the country's third-biggest party, said he would again lead the opposition.

The political left also looks likely to be out of power after parties lost seats or failed to gain ground after four years in opposition to Rutte's outgoing center-right coalition. The Green Left party, a big winner in the 2017 election, was forecast to lose half of its 14 seats.

The Dutch election, coming just months after Britain's Brexit divorce with the European Union came into full force, saw gains among pro-EU parties. D66 has long been a staunch defender of the 27-nation bloc and among new parties in the lower house was the pro-European party Volt, which was forecast to win three seats.

Voter Tim Logemann said he was disappointed in the result.