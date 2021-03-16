Dutch PM's poll lead shrinks as election enters second day

“I think it is an important extra voice in the Dutch parliament,” he said.

Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday in a letter to Parliament that she will tell municipalities that are responsible for counting votes to amend the way they deal with postal votes after reports emerged Monday of what her ministry called “procedural mistakes" with postal votes.

“If people have made this mistake by accident but had the intention, of course, to vote, then it is not fair” if their votes aren't counted, Ollongren told reporters in The Hague.

National broadcaster NOS reported that a number of municipalities said some postal votes could be invalid because the voters hadn't followed instructions correctly when mailing their ballot paper.

The broadcaster reported from the small municipality of Bernheze that 1,688 people voted by mail and 143 of the votes could be invalid.

The increased use of postal voting for people age 70 and over is among measures intended to make the election safe amid stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands, a nation of just over 17 million where more than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19.