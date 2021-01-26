Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb posted a video message on Twitter, asking rioters: “Does it feel good to wake up with a bag full of stolen stuff next to you?”

He also appealed to parents of the young rioters, asking: “Did you miss your son yesterday? Did you ask yourself where he was?”

The municipality in Den Bosch designated large parts of the city as risk areas for Tuesday night, fearing a repeat of the violence. Residents took to the streets Tuesday to help with the cleanup, and the city’s mayor said he would investigate authorities’ response to the rioting.

“This criminal violence must stop,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted.

“The riots have nothing to do with protesting or struggling for freedom,” he added. “We must win the battle against the virus together, because that's the only way of getting back our freedom.”

The rate of new infections in Netherlands has been decreasing in recent weeks, but the country's public health institute warned Tuesday that the new variant of the virus first detected in Britain is gaining ground and like was responsible for more than one third of infections over the last week. The country has registered more than 13,650 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

