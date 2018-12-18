THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in front of fellow students in her high school's bicycle shed Tuesday, Dutch police said.
A 31-year-old suspect, police said in a statement, was arrested shortly after the shooting at the school, which was identified by local media as Rotterdam Design College.
Police said the victim and the male suspect, who was arrested about two kilometers (a mile and a half) away, knew one another but didn't reveal details of their relationship or a possible motive.
A number of people, including fellow students, witnessed the attack, police spokeswoman Yvette de Rave told national broadcaster NOS.
The shooting happened less than a week after an American psychology student at Rotterdam's Erasmus University was fatally stabbed in her apartment. A suspect in her killing was arrested last week.
Gun ownership is tightly restricted in the Netherlands and most shootings that happen in the country are linked to power struggles between criminal gangs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.