Dutch watchdog slams tax office fraud list as privacy breach

It is not the first time tax authorities have been reprimanded by the data protection watchdog. Last year, the agency said the tax office unlawfully discriminated against citizens by targeting them for investigation based on having double nationality in a discredited system designed to track down child benefit fraud.

Friday's report said tax officials had no legal foundation for the fraud alert system and kept people on the list for too long.

“More than a quarter of a million people have been on this fraud list — often unjustly — for far too long without their knowledge," Wolfsen said. “As a result, they could not defend themselves and they could not be removed from the list. This created a gap in legal protection.”

State Secretary for Finance Hans Vijlbrief called the report “hard and justified” and said the government already is working to reform the tax office. The fraud alert system was closed down 18 months ago, he said.

“The question now is whether citizens suffered unjustified consequences as a result of their registration in this system. We are investigating that,” Vijlbrief said.

