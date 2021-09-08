Duterte's party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines

Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science associate professor at the University of the Philippines, said the fact that Duterte has “the audacity to run” and the party nominated him indicates “they've been emboldened by the approval and trust ratings of the president despite the bungling of the pandemic response.”

Polls indicate strong support for Duterte running in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, as the candidate for president — though he suggested he might step out of the vice presidential race if she announces a bid for the top job.

Sara Duterte, 43, is currently the mayor of Davao City and is a member of the regional HNP party, which she founded in 2018. She has supported her father's party at the national level.

Under Philippine law, the vice president is elected separately from the president and Duterte’s party on Wednesday nominated his longtime ally and former aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go for the candidacy.

But Go, who had told the party at the end of August that he had decided not to run for president, in what analysts suggested was a move to pave the way for Sara Duterte’s candidacy, declined the nomination.