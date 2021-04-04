Early polls suggest Bulgarian leader's party will win vote

A cyclist passes by election poster of two rival parties in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-government protests over corruption, stalled reforms and a stagnating economy in the EU's poorest member state, Bulgarians are gearing up for a parliamentary election in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
A pedestrian walks past election poster of Kornelia Ninova in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-government protests over corruption, stalled reforms and a stagnating economy in the EU's poorest member state, Bulgarians are gearing up for a parliamentary election in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
In this photo released by the GERZB Party, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Election official in protective clothes carries a ballot box and election material as the polls open for parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A health worker sprays disinfectant at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Voters respecting social distance wait to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
People dressed in protective clothing representing COVID-19 mobile polling station go to address of sick people for their casting vote, Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Kornelia Ninova, Bulgarian Socialists Party leader casts her vote in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A person casts his vote as election officials run an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Voters check the electoral material before voting during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A voter checks the electoral material before voting during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A COVID-19 positive person casts his vote at mobile polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Election officials are running an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A woman casts her ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Policeman stands guard as election officials run an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A woman with fogged glasses casts her vote using a machine in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A man casts his ballot in a digital machine during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
By VESELIN TOSHKOV
Associated Press
SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — The center-right GERB party led by Bulgaria's prime minister appeared to be the likely winner Sunday of the country's parliamentary election after several exit polls showed it placing first in a fractured political landscape.
The parliamentary election was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s long-time leader, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters were electing 240 lawmakers.
Four exit polls gave the GERB party around 25% of the vote. The polls placed the opposition Socialist Party second with some 17%, slightly ahead of the new party “There is such a nation” led by prominent TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.
The Central Election Commission said voter turnout Sunday was nearly 40% by 5 p.m., a smaller showing than in previous elections.
Borissov, 61, who has led the populist GERB party since its founding in 2006, has ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.
“I have always taken into account what the people decide ... Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions.
It could take days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit polls, Borisov will be handed a mandate to form his fourth cabinet.