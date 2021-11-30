EasyJet: Omicron variant already affecting flight bookings

LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet said Tuesday that it is already seeing some impact on demand from the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in the days since it was first identified.

The airline, which also revealed another full-year loss in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), said it has seen signs that demand is softening but that it is "too soon to say” what impact the new variant will have on the industry.

It said there are signs that winter bookings have started to weaken and some travelers are delaying trips to early next year, with city destinations particularly affected.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the impact so far is not on the level seen previously when restrictions were imposed, although he stressed it is “too soon to say” what the ultimate hit will be.

Because of the uncertainty about the new variant, countries are tightening up travel restrictions.