 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editor of top German newspaper suspended in compliance probe
0 comments
AP

Editor of top German newspaper suspended in compliance probe

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The chief editor of Germany's top-selling newspaper, the daily Bild, has been temporarily suspended at his request while allegations of “compliance violations” are investigated, the paper's publisher said Saturday.

Publishing company Axel Springer SE said Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt denied the allegations, which the company didn't detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

Axel Springer said in a statement that “the internal compliance management has called in external experts,” and that so far there was no “clear evidence” against Reichelt.

“To make sure that the investigation process can be seen through to the end undisturbed, and the editorial team can work without further burdens, (Reichelt) has asked the Axel Springer board to release him from his functions until the accusations have been clarified,” it added. “In the meantime, the release has become effective.”

While the investigation continues, Alexandra Wuerzbach, the chief editor of Bild's Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag, will take charge of the editorial office, Axel Springer said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown
World

Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said Wednesday they are slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content — part of growing efforts to curb social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Britons react to backlash over Meghan and Harry's interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News