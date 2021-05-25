Efforts to combat poverty in Nepal backslide during the latest deadly wave of Covid-19

Nepal was largely successful in fighting the first wave of Covid-19, with a string of measures that included closing the usually porous border with India. While it helped slow the spread of the virus, Doyne pointed out that the closure caused a string of new problems for people living and working across the region.

"Families can't get back, and obviously, work shuts down. There's only so long that a migrant can survive without that daily work," she said.

Throughout the pandemic, BlinkNow has provided these families and other vulnerable community members with an emergency food bank -- a measure they stepped up when the second wave hit.

BlinkNow's students face unique challenges during the lockdown. Doyne said many Nepalese families live in multigenerational homes, which makes social distancing difficult. Without widespread access to the internet and electronic devices, remote students depend on homework packets provided by their teachers.

Doyne says the timing of the second wave caught many in the region off guard, which helped contribute to the severity of the spread. She points out that it hit during wedding season and at a time when thousands attended festivals and political rallies on both sides of the border with India.