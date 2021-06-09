El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender

“The Bitcoin law is ambitious, but simple," Bukele said on Twitter. "Furthermore it is well structured to have zero risk for those who do not want to take risks. The government will guarantee the convertibility to the exact value in dollars at the moment of the transaction.”

The law would create mechanisms to help Salvadoarans, especially small businesses, quickly convert payments they receive in Bitcoins into dollars -- helping them avoid the risk of the value plummeting, as it has in recent days

“They have to take the Bitcoin, but they don’t have to take the risk,” Bukele said. “We might earn some money or we might lose some money, but it doesn’t matter. The purpose of the trust fund is not to make money but to support making Bitcoin a legal tender.”

Additionally, Bukele said that anyone who invests three Bitcoin in El Salvador—currently about $105,000— will be entitled to permanent residency.

Bukele said he would discuss his plans with the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. He denied that the move was an attempt to de-dollarize the economy.

“The objectives of having the U.S. dollar as legal tender are replicated on steroids with Bitcoin,” he said. “It’s going to help having both currencies as legal tender.”