Election likely in Portugal after govt defeat in budget vote

Due to constitutional requirements that must be met before an election can be held, and taking into account the Christmas vacation period, the early election would probably take place in January.

That means a new 2022 spending program probably wouldn’t go before parliament before April.

The timetable consigns Portugal to months of political limbo just when the government was poised to fire up the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying 45 billion euros ($52 billion) in aid from the European Union.

On top of that, the emergence of smaller parties that have won seats in parliament in recent years, including a surging right-wing populist party, have muddied the political outlook, according to Francisco Pereira Coutinho, a politics professor at Lisbon’s Universidade Nova.

“This crisis is less worrying than what might be coming afterward ... with a more unstable and volatile political situation than we have now,” he said.

A popular mass vaccination campaign has helped Portugal, for the moment, largely contain COVID-19. The way things stand, with fewer than 1,000 new cases a day since mid-September and daily deaths in single figures, the pandemic shouldn’t hold up an election in the country of 10.3 million.