Emirates says IPO a possibility for famed long-haul carrier

Clark described Emirates, long the jewel of the state-linked companies that make up what analysts call “Dubai Inc.," as attractive to future investors.

“The pandemic has set us back of course, but as you know the profitability of Emirates is a well-known fact,” he said. “We will restore that in the next six, eight months. We're already on the path to do that.”

Since the pandemic struck, Emirates grounded dozens of its iconic Airbus A380 double-decker jets, many visible from the tarmac at Dubai Air Show. The carrier burned through $7.1 billion over the past year and half, forcing it to take nearly $3.8 billion in cash aid from Dubai's government.

Returning its 120 A380s to the skies is key to Emirates' recovery, and Clark said the airline must service the debt on them. He was blunt about the planes' value to Emirates, noting that 80% of the carrier's profitability came from the planes before the pandemic.

“To have a $450 million aircraft sitting on the ground doing nothing for two years is a challenge,” he said, adding, “When the borders are open to us again, there's absolutely no reason why we should not be expanding. ... Once we get back to where we were, we will then grow again.”