Emiratis accuse Netanyahu of exploiting normalization deal for election gain

On Wednesday morning, Israeli radio, citing people inside the Prime Minister's Office, reported that Netanyahu was set to fly to Abu Dhabi the following day. Just a few hours later the Prime Minister appeared on radio himself knocking back those reports and instead talking up the prospect of further normalization deals with Arab states.

"There are four more historic agreements around the corner, which I intend to deliver," Netanyahu said. "I will not travel to Abu Dhabi before the election; the reports that I would go are spin, I don't know who initiated them. I will go there later."

In Abu Dhabi, officials made clear they had grown frustrated with what they saw as "internal electioneering" by the Israeli leader.

"The purpose of the Abrahamic Accords is to provide a robust strategic foundation to foster peace and prosperity with the State of Israel and in the wider region," presidential adviser and outgoing Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted on Wednesday. "The UAE will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever."

Last week, the UAE announced plans to invest $10 billion in Israel. Days later, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmad al-Jaber warned that plan should not be seen as "politically associated."