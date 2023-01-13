Endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in Indonesia

Authorities in Bali rescued 43 sea turtles during a routine navy operation where they stumbled across poachers out at sea.
An electric car has made a record-breaking trip on a single charge powered by the sun.
In 2022, for the first time in history, the number of refugees worldwide reached more than 100 million people.
A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join the Islamic State group in Syria says she is a victim of the militant organization and hopes to return to the U.S. even if it means serving prison time.
Prince Harry's explosive memoir could accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor after the queen's death.
When he acceded to the throne in 1964 as Constantine II at age 23, he was hugely popular. By the following year, he had squandered much of that support.
The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone with 30 dead.
Elon Musk is now the official record holder for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, according to Guinness World Records.
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy after three months on the job, signaling that President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday.
