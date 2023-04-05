Two super rare Sumatran tiger cubs emerged from their den for the first time in the UK’s Chester Zoo.
One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week.
This baby was finally reunited with her mother, nearly two months after the February earthquake in Turkey.
While cruising at a depth of over 27,000 thousand feet above the seabed, this snailfish has become the deepest fish ever filmed by scientists.
Finland's membership represents a major change in Europe's security landscape. Here's what it means for Europe, the U.S. and the world.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.
