 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years
0 comments
AP

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday.

The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to the same month in 2020.

Despite drastic measures that have pitted the Spanish government against big electricity firms, regulatory changes so far haven't contained the rising utility bills that the country's residents and companies are seeing as a result of a global wholesale energy price crunch.

INE said that apart from the cost of electricity, increases in fuel and gas prices also fueled the monthly consumer price hike.

Spain's consumer prices went up 4% in September compared to the same month in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+24
Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor
World

Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel took a step closer to political retirement Tuesday after receiving her formal dismissal certificate from the post of chancellor after 16 years in office, though she will lead a caretaker government until her successor is sworn in.

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-driving "Roboats" tested on Amsterdam's canals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News