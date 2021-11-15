Energy summit in UAE after COP26 stresses fossil fuel demand

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Energy ministers from across the developing world gathered in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Monday and stressed the need for continued investment in fossil fuel production — a message just days after these same nations joined around 200 countries in accepting a compromise deal aimed at limiting rising global temperatures and curbing greenhouse emissions.

Energy ministers from two key OPEC nations — the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — pointed to the rising price of natural gas and the energy crunch this has created in Europe and China as examples of what happens when demand outstrips supply. They say this has raised the price of energy across the board, impacting oil prices now hovering around $80 a barrel.

“After almost a decade of under-investment in our industry, the world has sleepwalked into a supply crunch. It is time to wake up,” said Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sultan Al-Jaber.

The remarks came at the start of the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.