England players Mount and Chilwell to isolate at Euro 2020

LONDON (AP) — England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to remain in self-isolation until Monday after their contact with a coronavirus-infected opponent at the European Championship.

They will miss the last group game on Tuesday but will be available for the round of 16 if England wins Group D by beating the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. If England finishes second, the last-16 game would be on Monday, making Mount and Chilwell unavailable.

The pair started isolating on Monday after Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour returned a positive test following their game on Friday at Wembley. England began consulting with health authorities to determine the extent of the post-match interactions between the three Chelsea teammates. Isolating until Monday will mark 10 days after Mount and Chilwell were close to Gilmour.

“The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts,” the England team said in a statement on Tuesday.

None of the Scotland teammates that Gilmour shared a dressing room, transport and hotels with have had to also isolate.