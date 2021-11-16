English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

Two weeks ago, Ballance, a former England cricketer, admitted to using a racial slur against Rafiq when they were teammates at Yorkshire, but said that was in the context of friends saying offensive things to each other.

In a written submission to the hearing, Rafiq claimed that Yorkshire “protected” Ballance by allowing him to miss drug hair sample tests to avoid sanctions.

“When he failed a recreational drug test and was forced to miss some games,” Rafiq said, "the club informed the public he was missing games because he was struggling with anxiety and mental health issues.”

At one point the committee had to break for several minutes after Rafiq grappled with the emotions of recounting painful experiences.

The Pakistan-born Rafiq, who is Muslim, described his distressing first experience of alcohol at the age of 15 after being asked about his drinking.

“I got pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat,” the 30-year-old Rafiq said. “I (then) didn’t touch alcohol until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to do that to fit in. I wasn’t perfect. There are things I did which I felt I had to do to achieve my dreams.