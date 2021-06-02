Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

There are fears that hundreds of tons of oil from the vessel's fuel tanks could also leak into the sea if it sinks, devastating nearby marine life.

Environmentalist Ajantha Perera said the incident could cause “a terrible environmental disaster.”

She said the ship is believed to have been carrying 81 containers of hazardous goods and about 400 containers containing oil.

“All these would mix with the sea water and would destroy the marine environment and would have an adverse impact on the fishing industry,” she said.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities reimposed a fishing ban along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the coast.

Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, said the ship was carrying 78 tons of plastic pallets called nurdles, a raw material used to make plastic bags.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said the incident had released “potentially close to 3 billion nurdles” into the ocean that are washing up on beaches.

He said the nurdles “will persist in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable.”