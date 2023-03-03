MOMBASA, Kenya — An ongoing row between the European Union and coastal Indian Ocean nations over sustainable tuna fishing continues to simmer after a resolution in early February temporarily banned the use of destructive driftnets despite opposition from the European bloc.
Civil society organizations sent a petition recently to the EU's oceans and environment commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevičius, accusing fisheries lobbies of exerting undue pressure on Brussels to object to the ban, which applies to fisheries devices used by some corporations in the bloc.
Fishermen swim out from an incoming boat at a berth, some with their overnight catch, June 12, 2022, in Kwale county, Gazi Bay, Kenya.
Brian Inganga, Associated Press
The much-criticized driftnets are “at the heart of the European fleets” in the Indian Ocean, said Claire Nouvian, who heads the scientific non-governmental organization Bloom and is one of the signatories of the petition.
The EU is a major consumer of tuna, and its powerful fishing fleets trawl distant oceans to meet the continental demand.
Over 90% of tuna sold in the EU comes from the Indian Ocean and is caught through controversial fisheries aggregating devices, according to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.
The EU said it had sent a “comprehensive proposal” on the driftnets that addressed concerns on usage, plastic pollution and marking gear. It added that it is “supportive of the adoption of a strong management measure for yellowfin tuna and other tropical species.”
Fisherman Kassim Abdalla Zingizi holds a yellowfin tuna after a catch June 14, 2022, in Vanga, Kenya.
Brian Inganga, Associated Press
Susan Jackson, the president of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation, urged regional fisheries management organizations to “cooperate, communicate and collaborate” and to turn to the science to cool down tensions between negotiating blocs.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Jackson said science could help “depoliticize” decision-making and in turn improve “the sustainability of global tuna fisheries and the ecosystems that support them.”
Remembering the Indian Ocean tsunami catastrophe of 2004
Dec. 26, 2004
In this photo taken by a tourist Eric Skitzi from England, tourists watch as tsunami waves hit the shore from a safe place inside Casuarina Beach Hotel resort in Penang, northwestern Malaysia around 1 p.m. local time Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004. The resort hotel lifeguards noticed waves were huge and sounded warning to all tourists around the hotel beach area to run to the safety area. (AP Photo/Eric Skitzi)
ERIC SKITZI
Dec. 26, 2004
In this Dec. 26, 2004 file photo, tidal waves wash through houses at Maddampegama, about 60 kilometers (38 miles) south of Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Dec. 26, 2004
In this Dec. 26, 2004 file photo, Acehnese youths try to pull a man to higher ground through a flooded street a moment after tsunami strike in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Bedu Saini, Serambi Indonesia, File)
Bedu Saini, Serambi Indonesia
Dec. 27, 2004
Thai and foreign tourists flock a pier as they wait to be evacuated from the famous resort island of Phi Phi in Krabi province, southern Thailand Monday, Dec. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong)
APICHART WEERAWONG
Dec. 27, 2004
A man talks on his phone near smashed cars along Patong Beach, Monday, Dec. 27, 2004, in Phuket, Thailand. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
SUZANNE PLUNKETT
Dec. 27, 2004
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2004 file photo, people displaced by the tsunami mourn their losses as they sit inside a relief camp at a temple in Varichikudi, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of Madras, India. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File)
Gurinder Osan
Dec. 27, 2004
In this Dec. 27, 2004 file photo, a young tsunami victim's father cries as he holds the body of his son along with other family members at the Galle Hospital in Galle, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Vincent Thian
Dec. 28, 2004
Karl Nilsson of Lulo, Sweden, poses with a sign saying his parents and brothers are missing, in this Dec. 28, 2004, file photo, in Phuket, Thailand. The young boys parents were swept out to sea Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, when the tsunami struck their beach hotel just north of Phuket, Thailand. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)
David Longstreath
Dec. 28, 2004
In this Dec. 28, 2004 file photo, a view of the main bus stand that was destroyed by tidal waves at Galle, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
Eranga Jayawardena
Dec. 28, 2004
In this Dec. 28, 2004 file photo, villagers walk with their belongings past two boats that were washed ashore by tidal waves at Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File)
Gautam Singh
Dec. 28, 2004
In this Dec. 28, 2004 file photo, a boat passes by a damaged hotel, at Ton Sai Bay on Phi Phi Island, in Thailand. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)
Suzanne Plunkett
Dec. 28, 2004
A girl waves to her friends from inside the Indian Air force plane AN32 as she is being evacuated from Cambal Bay, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
MANISH SWARUP
Dec. 28, 2004
Three and a half year old Thai boy Watanyu Pa-opas grimaces as he lies on a Takuapa hospital bed in Pang-Nga province, southern Thailand Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2004. Rescue workers found Watanyu while he was hanging on a tree in Kor Khao island in Pang-Nga province early on Tuesday, about 50 hours after giant tidal waves triggered by earthquake in Indonesia swept through his village. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong)
APICHART WEERAWONG
Dec. 29, 2004
In this Dec. 29, 2004 file photo, Kusol Wetchakul offers prayers for the soul of his sister, at dawn along the beach near Khao Lak, Thailand. Wetchakul's sister was swept out to sea and believed drowned as she sold goods to tourists on the popular tourist beach just north of Phuket. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)
David Longstreath
Dec. 29, 2004
Pyres of victims who were killed by tidal waves burn on the beach at Alappad, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2004. (AP Photo/Str)
STR
Dec. 29, 2004
Annal Mary kisses her 20-day-old baby S.Tulasi, who survived the weekend tsunamis at her restaurant in Penang resort island, northwestern Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2004. The parents of the 20-day-old baby who survived the weekend tsunamis by floating on a mattress said her escape was "a real miracle," but the family won't leave the seaside district that has been their home for decades. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
ANDY WONG
Dec. 30, 2004
In this Dec. 30, 2004 file photo, bodies of tsunami victims who died recently lie on the pavement at an overcrowded hospital in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara, File)
Binsar Bakkara
Dec. 30, 2004
Residents clear debris from their houses to recover their belongings at Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)
GURINDER OSAN
Dec. 30, 2004
An areal view of a wide swath of destruction of Banda Aceh Thursday Dec. 30, 2004 in Aceh province northwest of Indonesia. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
BULLIT MARQUEZ
Dec. 30, 2004
In this Dec. 30, 2004 file photo, Thais walk outside a Buddhist temple, near Takuapa, Thailand, where more than 1,000 bodies were gathered. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)
David Longstreath
Dec. 31, 2004
Tsunami victims at a relief camp reach for rice packets being distributed in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Friday, Dec. 31, 2004. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)
GURINDER OSAN
Dec. 31, 2004
Anthony Gerard stands among the ruins of his parents' home Friday, Dec. 31, 2004 in Mullaitivu village in the rebel-held northern part of Sri Lanka. Gerard who became a refugee in 1990 when the Sri Lankan army recaptured the area from the rebels, was now again living in a refugee camp after the tsunami wrecked his home and killed his parents, wife and daughter. (AP Photo/Ed Wray)
ED WRAY
Jan. 1, 2005
Local fishermen carry the body of an infant as photographs of unidentified members of an affected family lie in foreground, after they were recovered by earthmovers, unseen, clearing debris at a fishermen's colony which was hit by a tsunami, in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2005. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)
GURINDER OSAN
Jan. 1, 2005
In this Jan. 1, 2005 file photo, Lakshmi, center, Selvi, right, and Ariamala, rear with mask, grieve as earthmovers clear debris of their damaged house at a fishermen's colony which was hit by a tsunami, in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File)
Gurinder Osan
Jan. 3, 2005
S. Sanjay, held by his mother, R. Vangiamma, cries as he is injected with an anti-tetanus shot by B. Valarmathi, at Vedaranyam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Monday, Jan. 3, 2005. Thousands of people have lost their homes on Dec. 26, 2004, as a massive tsunami hit the area. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das)
SAURABH DAS
Jan. 4, 2005
In this Jan. 4, 2005 file photo, Senior Chief Petty Officer James Cash from San Diego, California, surveys damage to Banda Aceh town from the tsunami wave from a United States Naval helicopter flying over the Indonesian province of Aceh. (AP Photo/Andy Eames, File)
Andy Eames
Jan. 6, 2005
In this Jan. 6, 2005 file photo, a tourist poster is seen behind some debris of destroyed building, at a village near Khoa Lak, southern Thailand. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Vincent Yu
Jan. 8, 2005
In this Jan. 8, 2005 file photo, US Navy AW2 Maxwell Bjeule tries to restrain a surging crowd of survivors as they struggle to get food and other supplies being unloaded from a US Navy Sea Hawk helicopter during its continuing sortie to the tsunami-stricken town of Meulaboh, southeast of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province, in northwest Indonesia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
Achmad Ibrahim
Jan. 8, 2005
In this Jan. 8, 2005 file photo, a huge SOS sign remains on a road leading to Meulaboh, southeast of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province, during a continuing sortie by US Navy Sea Hawk helicopters from the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in northwest Indonesia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
Achmad Ibrahim
Jan. 8, 2005
U.S. Navy sailors take cover from wake of the U.S. Navy Seahawk to deliver relief goods to isolated area Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 at the military airport in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
EUGENE HOSHIKO
Jan. 9, 2005
A tsunami survivor wades through a still-flooded portion of Banda Aceh as a damaged van lies in the background Sunday Jan. 9, 2005, in northwest Indonesia. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
BULLIT MARQUEZ
Jan. 9, 2005
In this Jan. 9, 2005 file photo, Norhayati, right, and her niece Ita cry as they embrace when meeting for the first time since the tidal wave left a trail of destruction in a small village on the outskirts of Banda Aceh, Sumatra island, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Peter Dejong
Jan. 10, 2005
In this Jan. 10, 2005 file photo, an elephant which belongs to forest ministry removes debris in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Eugene Hoshiko
Jan. 30, 2005
In this Jan. 30, 2005 file photo, an aerial view shows the Rahmatullah Lampuuk mosque in the village of Lhoknga, near Banda Aceh, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File)
Greg Baker
Feb. 17, 2005
In this Feb. 17, 2005 file photo, an Acehnese man smokes a cigarette near a house on which a fishing boat landed after it was swept away by tsunami in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
Dita Alangkara
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!