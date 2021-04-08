'Essential' flights resume at Tirana Airport amid strike

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s infrastructure minister on Thursday said that “essential” flights have resumed at the country’s only international airport following a strike by air traffic controllers.

Belinda Balluku said that essential flights — humanitarian, emergency, health, diplomatic, state and military — have resumed, while commercial flights will start Friday morning.

The minister did not say whether air traffic controllers have resumed work or officials have hired foreign ones to replace them.

About two dozen Albanian air traffic controllers have been questioned by police on suspicion of abuse of post following their strike over a pay dispute, a lawyer and the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Albania’s government on Wednesday sent troops and police to clear striking controllers out of the flight control tower and their offices.

Twenty-four controllers, out of 65 in total, were questioned by police overnight, according to lawyer Rezart Kthupi.

Tirana prosecutor’s office said if they are convicted of abuse of post they could face up to seven years in prison.