Estonia lawmakers elect museum chief as president on 2nd try

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s parliament elected the chief of a major national museum as the Baltic country’s new president Tuesday in a second round of voting after lawmakers rejected the appointment a day earlier.

Estonian National Museum director Alar Karis secured support from 72 members of the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, while eight lawmakers voted blank and the rest abstained or were absent. Karis was the only candidate in both rounds, but he failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds support, or 68 votes, in Monday's secret ballot.

“I thank all of those who voted for me and also those who didn't. I promise to be a good partner for the Riigikogu," Karis, 63, said in a short speech after the tally was announced.

The former state auditor and university leader will succeed President Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonia’s first female president. She could not seek another five-year term in office because she failed to obtain a minimum of 21 lawmakers to propose her as a candidate.

Karis was seen as having a good chance of being elected because Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party and the Center Party, which make up Estonia’s center-right coalition government and hold 59 parliament seats, endorsed him earlier this month.