Estonia plans new restrictions to avoid lockdown like Latvia

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia is considering new coronavirus restrictions on top of the ones that took effect a day ago but is seeking to avoid a general lockdown like the one neighboring Latvia has imposed to counter the rapid spread of the virus.

Health Minister Tanel Kiik told Estonian media that the government will discuss additional restrictions particularly ones aimed at boosting the tempo of vaccinations in the small European Union nation of 1.3 million, with a decision expected on Thursday.

“We have mapped out all the different kinds of ways the spread can move and infect. Certainly, the most important measure to improve the situation is getting vaccinated,” Kiik told Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

The Cabinet’s scientific council said it wouldn’t recommend imposing a lockdown and that schools should continue in-person classes.

Some 57% of Estonians were fully vaccinated by Tuesday, health officials said. Some 513 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,190 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with eight deaths.