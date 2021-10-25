 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Estonia tightens virus certificate criteria as cases rise
0 comments
AP

Estonia tightens virus certificate criteria as cases rise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — People in Estonia no longer can use negative test results to obtain the coronavirus certificates needed to attend sporting events, movie showings, indoor public meetings and other events.

As of Monday, only proof of vaccination or having recovered from COVID-19 are accepted as the basis for obtaining a certificate. Authorities said the rule, along with another requiring masks in indoor public places, will remain in place until Jan. 10.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the government disqualified negative test results from the certificate process, although concerns about the reliability of some tests could be a factor.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that among the people who have died of COVID-19 in the Baltic nation, there are five times more unvaccinated people than people who have been vaccinated. Kallas did not give the timeframe for the statistic.

Estonia on Monday reported 1,787 new daily cases, a number equivalent to its March pandemic peak.

On Sunday, the country’s 14-day coronavirus infection rate stood at 1,311.3 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest in Europe, Estonian broadcaster ERR said.

The two other Baltic countries also are seeing worsening coronavirus situations.

Last week, Latvia entered a nearly monthlong lockdown that includes a nightly curfew and the closing of all shops except for those selling essential goods. The country has one of the European Union's lowest vaccination rates.

Latvia recorded 887 new cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours, the Baltic News Service said Monday, quoting official statistics.

Lithuania, the southernmost Baltic country, recorded 1,810 new daily cases and 25 deaths, according to the news service. The 14-day infection rate rose to 1,314.4 per 100,000 people.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm soaks drought-stricken California

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote
World

Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

  • Updated

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu of the governing National Liberal Party was ousted Tuesday after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis.

+2
Malta vows better journalist protections, reforms
World

Malta vows better journalist protections, reforms

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The Maltese government on Tuesday responded to a critical European human rights evaluation by vowing to soon propose new legislation to better protect journalists in the wake of the 2017 assassination of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding continues out west as severe storms shift east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News