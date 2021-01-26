 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Estonia's new government sworn in with first-ever female PM
0 comments
AP

Estonia's new government sworn in with first-ever female PM

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Estonia's new government sworn in with first-ever female PM

FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, Chairwoman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas poses for a photo in Tallinn, Estonia. President Kersti Kaljulaid said Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, in a statement that Kaja Kallas would now have 14-days to put together a new Cabinet, after Prime Minister Juri Ratas stepped down in the wake of a corruption scandal.

 Raul Mee

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s new two-party coalition government has been sworn in with the first female prime minister since the Baltic nation regained independence in 1991.

The 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas — a 43-year-old lawyer and a former European Parliament lawmaker — was approved Tuesday in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, after President Kersti Kaljulaid had first appointed it.

The center-right Reform Party, chaired by Kallas, and the left-leaning Center Party, which are Estonia’s two biggest political parties, clinched a deal on Sunday to form a government replacing the previous Cabinet led by Center leader Juri Ratas that collapsed this month due to a corruption scandal.

Both parties have seven ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet in addition to Kallas’ prime minister post. The government musters a comfortable majority in the Parliament.

Kallas' Cabinet has no time to rest on its laurels as it will have just slightly over two years to deal with a substantial number of issues and leave its mark in this European Union and NATO member before the next general election set for March 2023.

One of the government's immediate priorities is to tackle Estonia’s worsening coronavirus situation and the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

The Reform Party, a pro-business and entrepreneurship party espousing liberal economic policies, emerged as the winner of Estonia's 2019 general election under Kallas' lead, but she was outmaneuvered by Ratas' Center Party, which formed a three-party coalition with the populist right-wing EKRE party and the conservative Fatherland party.

But Ratas’ government, which took office in April 2019, was shaky from the start due to strong rhetoric from the nationalist EKRE, the nation’s third-largest party which runs on an anti-immigration and anti-EU agenda. The EKRE leaders, Mart Helme and his son Martin, brought the government to the brink of collapse at least twice.

However, Ratas' government was eventually brought down on Jan. 13 by a corruption scandal in his own party, involving an official suspected of accepting a private donation for the party in exchange for a political favor on a real estate development at the harbor district of the capital, Tallinn.

Kallas has stressed gender balance in forming the new Cabinet, placing several women in key positions, including Reform’s Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister and Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia's ambassador to the Czech Republic, as the foreign minister.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, is also now one of the rare countries in the world where both the head of state and government are female.

However, that may not necessarily last long as Estonian lawmakers will convene by September to elect a new president in the Parliament. Kaljulaid, who assumed her post in October 2016, hasn't announced yet whether she will seek re-election for another five year term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper in South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News