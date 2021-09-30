Ethiopia expels UN officials amid Tigray blockade pressure

The expulsions come as the U.N. also responds to the war's spread into Ethiopia's neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced. “What is chilling and revealing about the U.N. officials' expulsion is that it comes when the U.N. and other aid agencies are needed most in most parts of Ethiopia,” tweeted Mehari Taddele Maru, a professor of governance at the European University Institute.

Earlier, Ethiopia's government suspended the operations of two major international aid groups — Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Committee — accusing them of spreading “misinformation” about the war.

The government is so wary that humanitarian workers boarding rare flights to Tigray have been told they couldn't bring such items as can openers, multivitamins and medicine, even personal ones, as well as the means to document the crisis, including hard drives and flash drives.

Griffiths told the AP he too was searched, with authorities examining everything in his bag and questioning why he was carrying earphones.

For months, humanitarian workers have been increasingly hesitant to speak openly about the government's blockade of Tigray for fear of losing access to the region. But the lack of fuel and other supplies has left many without the means to help as some people starve.

“They've got their fists around our throats with white knuckles strangling us,” one humanitarian worker told the AP this week on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “They just let us gasp from time to time so we don't die.”

