Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces claim to take strategic city

The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade on their region of around 6 million people. Thousands of people have been killed since the war began in November 2020 after a political falling-out between the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government, and the current government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Tigray fighters have taken the war into Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, moving south through Amhara toward the capital, since recapturing much of their region in June.

“We don’t want to be in charge. We don’t want Abiy to take an entire nation down with him, either,” Getachew said. The prime minister has urged all capable citizens to war.

The U.S. statement on Saturday called on the Tigray forces to halt their advances in and around Dessie and Kombolcha, withdraw from Amhara and Afar and not to use artillery against cities.

The U.S. urged both sides to begin cease-fire negotiations, saying “there is no military solution to this conflict” which it said has cost “countless lives.” It also said it continued to be “alarmed by reports of the deliberate denial of humanitarian assistance” in Tigray, where the United Nations has reported a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”

